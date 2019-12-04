We Cannot Dwell On This – Rangers Star’s Message After Aberdeen Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has urged the Gers to quickly put the disappointment of their 2-2 draw at Aberdeen behind them, with the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic on the horizon this weekend.



The Gers were looking to keep pace with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table by returning from Pittodrie with all three points and made the perfect start to the game.













Steven Gerrard's men went ahead through Scott Arfield after 18 minutes, while Jack then fired the visitors into a two-goal lead on the half hour mark.



Aberdeen pulled one back six minutes before half time through Jon Gallagher and were then a different beast in the second half as they stepped up the tempo.





The hosts levelled through Andrew Considine in the 48th minute and a frantic second half saw both sides have further chances and Alfredo Morelos have a penalty appeal waved away.







For Jack, the second half was not good enough for Rangers, but the midfielder believes with a packed December, the Gers simply cannot afford to dwell on the result at Pittodrie.



"We've got a big game on Sunday so there's no time for us to dwell. It's a big month", he said on Sky Sports.





"It's a point, a tough place to come. It wasn't good enough second half, but we'll hold our hands up and we'll just need to pick the bones [of it] and move on."



And Jack feels that having a cup final on Sunday is the right next game for Rangers to pick themselves up.



"It helps us having the [Scottish League Cup final] game straight after to be honest.



"It's chance for us to go and pick ourselves up and hopefully deliver a piece of silverware for our fans."



Celtic scored a late win against Hamilton also on Wednesday night to take advantage of Rangers dropping points.

