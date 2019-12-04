XRegister
26 October 2019

04/12/2019 - 21:49 GMT

We Weren’t Hungry Enough, Tottenham Star Admits After Manchester United Loss

 




Dele Alli has bemoaned Tottenham Hotspur's performance in their 2-1 loss at Manchester United on Wednesday evening and believes they were not hungry enough at Old Trafford.

Manchester United pulled ahead in just the sixth minute of the Premier League encounter when a ball came off Davinson Sanchez and found its way to Marcus Rashford, who finished past Paulo Gazzaniga. 


 



Alli made sure Tottenham would not go in at the break behind though and he levelled in the 39th minute, but just four minutes into the second half the hosts were given a penalty after Moussa Sissoko fouled Rashford in the box.

The Manchester United striker kept his nerve and fired his penalty into the back of the net, with the goal ultimately the difference between the two sides.
 


For Alli, taking positives from the game is difficult and the midfielder believes that Spurs were not hungry enough and were too slow to second balls during the 90 minutes.



"It's difficult when you lose to take any positives", Alli told the BBC.

"We know what we had to do. We had to match their energy. We lost the game not by them outplaying us – just attitude.
 


"We weren't hungry enough and we were slow to every second ball, losing 50-50s.

"Maybe it was a little bit of arrogance and overconfidence. We've been playing well."

Alli feels that Spurs were also sloppy and insists they must learn from the defeat, while admitting Tottenham were keen to make sure Jose Mourinho won on his return to Old Trafford.

"You have to have confidence and arrogance in games like this but have to use it in the right way. We were a bit sloppy but you can't do it in games like this or you'll get punished.

"We've spent a lot of years together. We have to learn from this. Games like this bring your feet back down.

"We want to win any game and you want to win for the new manager at his old place."

The defeat ends Mourinho's 100 per cent record at Tottenham.
 

 