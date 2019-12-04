Xherdan Shaqiri Plays – Liverpool Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.



Jurgen Klopp's side have picked up a whopping 26 points more than Everton after just 14 Premier League games this season and both teams enter the derby with different expectations.













Everton boss Marco Silva is battling to save his job and knows a shock win at Anfield would be a major boost for his hopes of remaining in the dugout at Goodison Park, while Klopp is looking to re-establish an eleven-point lead over Manchester City.



Klopp must make do without Alisson, who is suspended, while Fabinho, Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Matip are all injured.





Liverpool have Adrian in goal, while at full-back Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren line up as the centre-back pairing, while in midfield Klopp slots in Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Adam Lallana. Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Divock Origi carry the attacking threat.







Klopp has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino.





Liverpool Team vs Everton



Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Lallana, Shaqiri, Mane, Origi



Substitutes: Kelleher, Keita, Firmino, Salah, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain

