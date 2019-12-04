You Could Stake A Claim – Former Rangers Star Tells Ger He Has Team Opportunity

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Alex Rae believes Greg Stewart has a good opportunity to stake a claim for a place in the Gers attack as he feels there is still a spot in the team up for grabs.



Rangers signed the attacker on a free transfer in the summer and Stewart has largely been a bit-part player in Steven Gerrard’s squad this season.













He came on in the second half against Hearts on Sunday and scored twice in Rangers’ 5-0 win at Ibrox to take his tally to three goals for the season.



Rae believes that Stewart has definitely made an impact and is of the view that Rangers are yet to finalise who should consistently start on the right-hand side of their forward line.





He stressed a number of players have been tried in that position, but with Steven Gerrard still undecided, Stewart could get into the Rangers manager’s thinking for that role in the starting eleven.







Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “He has come and has made an impact.



“He will be in Steven Gerrard’s mind because for me the right-hand side of their front-three hasn’t been decided so far.





“[Sheyi] Ojo has been a bit inconsistent, Brandon Barker hasn’t featured enough and you have [Scott] Arfield, who has been up and down as well.



“There is potential for someone to stake a claim.”



It remains to be seen whether Stewart manages to get into the team when Rangers travel to Aberdeen tonight.

