X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/12/2019 - 19:01 GMT

Atletico Madrid Mull January Swoop For Liverpool Target Timo Werner

 




Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Manchester United and Liverpool target Timo Werner during the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

Werner signed a new contract with RB Leipzig last summer, but it did little to quash speculation that he could still he set for a big money move away from Germany.


 



RB Leipzig would prefer to sell him in the summer, however they may have to fend off approaches for him as early as next month, when the transfer window opens again for business.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been tracking him and could opt to firm up their interest with an official proposal to RB Leipzig.
 


And according to Spanish radio station COPE, Atletico Madrid are also mulling the possibility of securing a deal to sign Werner next month.



Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is a fan of the striker and the club are interested in seeing if they can take him to Spain.

But any potential deal is likely to depend on whether Atletico Madrid manage to shift out Diego Costa in January.
 


The Spanish giants are willing to wait until the summer for Werner if they fail to offload Costa next month.   
 