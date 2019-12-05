Cannot See Us Selling Him If Transfer Ban Still In Force – Former Chelsea Star On Blue

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cundy has indicated that Olivier Giroud must forget about leaving Chelsea in January if the transfer ban in place on the club is upheld.



Giroud has been a bit-part player at Chelsea and did not impress when he started in their 1-0 defeat to West Ham at Stamford Bridge last weekend.













The Frenchman again remained an unused substitute in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa as Frank Lampard preferred Tammy Abraham over him and decided to throw on Michy Batshuayi in the second half.



Giroud is believed to be considering a move in January, with Atletico Madrid and Inter reportedly interested in snapping him up during the winter transfer window.





But Cundy sees no reason why Chelsea would allow the Frenchman to find his way out of the club next month if the Court of Arbitration for Sports decide to uphold FIFA’s transfer ban on the Blues.







The former Blue said on Chelsea TV after the win over Aston Villa: “There are rumours that Giroud may well be on his way in January.



“I am not sure how true it is going to be if the transfer ban is upheld.





“It is difficult to see anyone leaving then.”



Giroud has continued to be selected for France, but Didier Deschamps has conceded that his situation at Chelsea ideally needs to change ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

