Frank Lampard Hasn’t Nailed Down This Area Yet – Former Chelsea Star

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy is of the view that Frank Lampard is yet to identify his best back four at the club this season.



Chelsea have managed to be in top four this season in the Premier League on the back of some very good and attacking football, with Tammy Abraham coming to the fore.













But their defence has not been as solid as Lampard would have wanted and they have continued to leak goals, which has put the onus on the attack to deliver consistently.



Antonio Rudiger’s injury problems this season have not helped Chelsea and Cundy believes they looked at their solid best when the German has played.





He is keen to see what happens if Rudiger plays more consistently, but the former Blue, speaking after Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Wednesday, conceded the next challenge for Lampard is to settle down on a first-choice back four this season.







Cundy said on Chelsea TV post match: “The best defensive display I have seen was Wolves away in the first half.



“We played three at the back and Rudiger was in there. We have not seen him since.





“I just want to know what we look like defensively with Antonio Rudiger at the back.



“There are things in the back four, you couldn’t honestly say definitely who is going to play in Chelsea’s best back four.



“Once Frank kind of gets that right and of course, there will be horses for course, injuries and suspensions, things could change around.



“Nailing down that will be interesting to see how it develops.”



Chelsea have conceded the most number of goals in the top seven this season, but have scored on average two goals per game.

