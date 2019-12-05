XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

05/12/2019 - 18:34 GMT

Frank Lampard Was Under Bit of Pressure – Former Chelsea Star On Importance of Win Over Aston Villa

 




Former Chelsea star Jason Cundy believes Frank Lampard was under some pressure going into Wednesday night’s Premier League clash at home against Aston Villa, which the Blues won 2-1.

Chelsea and Aston Villa went into half-time on level terms through goals from Tammy Abraham and Trezeguet, with the Blues facing the prospect of more dropped points at home.  


 



The west London came into the game on the back of back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and West Ham and Lampard was under pressure to get them back on track.

Cundy admits a lot was riding on the Aston Villa game as for the first time since the first few weeks of the season, the Chelsea manager found himself on a sticky wicket at Stamford Bridge.
 


Mason Mount scored early in the second half and it was good enough to earn the three points for Chelsea.



The former Blue said on Chelsea TV after the game: “The disappointment at the weekend was all too obvious, not just because it was the London derby and we could have stayed in the top four a little bit more convincingly.

“There was a little bit of pressure on Frank – two defeats and the Champions League in-between.
 


“There was a lot on this and at half-time he had a big team talk to do there, and he obviously said the right things.”

Chelsea will next travel to Merseyside on Saturday to take on Everton, who could have a new manager in the dugout.   
 