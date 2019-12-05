Good Time For Us To Play Anyone – Gillingham Star Oozing Confidence Ahead of Sunderland Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Mikael Mandron insists that Gillingham are playing Sunderland at the right time and are prepared for Phil Parkinson's men to have a go at them on Saturday.



Steve Evans' side have lost just once in their last six games, in the process knocking both Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers out of the FA Cup to set up a third round tie against West Ham United.













Gillingham will look to get the better of Sunderland yet again on Saturday and Mandron insists that Evans has a fit squad at his disposal, and the side are heading into the League One clash high on confidence.



"Everybody is fit and ready to play", Mandron said at a press conference.





"I expect Sunderland to come here and come at us. Right now, for us, it's a good time to play anybody.







"We are going into Saturday's game full of confidence.



"When you put a run together it's always good for the team, as are the clean sheets."





Gillingham have gone unbeaten in their last four games at Priestfield and would close to within two points of Sunderland by beating the Black Cats this weekend.



Sunderland have won just twice in eight games on the road in League One this term, conceding eleven goals in the process and scoring just seven.

