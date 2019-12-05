XRegister
26 October 2019

05/12/2019 - 13:34 GMT

He Is Very Professional – Marcelo Bielsa With Update On Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has conceded that he is still not sure when Adam Forshaw is going to be fit enough to play for the Whites again this season.

Forshaw was one of the key players in the Leeds starting eleven before he was laid low with a hip injury in September.  


 



He played a half of football in defeat for Leeds at Charlton on 28th September and since then he has been out of action for the Yorkshire giants.

Leeds have continued to remain in the promotion race, but Bielsa has often lamented the absence of Forshaw’s presence in the midfield and what he brings to the team.
 


He revealed that the midfielder is still recuperating and has been a thorough professional during what is a testing period.



But the Leeds boss admits that he cannot still put a date on when the midfielder will be coming back into the team.

Bielsa said in a press conference: “From three months so far he is not competing.
 


“In this period he didn’t complete his recovery.

"He is working hard every day, he is very professional with a lot of attention on his recovery.

“The same with the medical staff, but we don’t have a date where he is going to play.”

Forshaw has made 52 appearances for Leeds thus far since joining the club from Middlesbrough in January last year.   
 