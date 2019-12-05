He’s Good Example To Use – Manchester United Academy Head On 22-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United director of academy Nicky Butt believes Scott McTominay is a fine example for young players coming through the system at Old Trafford.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side missed McTominay in their last three games as the Scot was recuperating from an injury, but he walked straight into the side against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.













And the Scotland international made his presence felt in the Manchester United midfield as the Red Devils produced a fine performance to beat the north London side 2-1 at Old Trafford.



McTominay, 22, has been growing in stature at Manchester United since the end of last season and has nailed down a place in Solskjaer’s midfield with his dominant performances.





Butt admits that the midfielder always had the talent, but feels what sets him apart is his determination to make the most of his talent and keep coming back from adversity.







The club’s academy head feels McTominay is the right kind of example for young players who are coming through the system at Manchester United.



“We knew he was talented otherwise he wouldn’t have come through the doors in the first place”, Butt told The Athletic.





“He is a good example to use for younger people.



“You have to have some sort of talent, but you have to have the determination and be able to handle disappointments.



“I’m sure he’s had knock-backs and you’ve got to basically say, ‘I’ll show you what I can do.’”



McTominay is almost certain to start when Manchester United travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Saturday evening.

