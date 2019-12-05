Huddersfield Should Be Higher Up Table, Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Indicates

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes that Huddersfield Town have players that can make the difference on Saturday and should be higher up in the Championship table.



The Terriers are winless in their last four league games, with their last win coming against Brentford early in November.













Leeds will start the Yorkshire derby as big favourites to take all three points, but Bielsa has made clear his view that Huddersfield have quality players..



Bielsa believes Danny Cowley's Huddersfield side should be higher up the standings and is backing the new Terriers boss to work with his players.





"They have players that make us think that they deserve a better position in the table", Bielsa said at a press conference.







"That makes us think also about the impact of the manager because the manager is going to develop them."



The Leeds boss also insists that his side will have to be careful heading into the game as favourites as Huddersfield represent a banana skin.





"I think that teams that aren't at the top of the table, an opponent takes more measure to try to avoid the performance of those teams and that has happened to us but we do the same with every opponent.



"It doesn't matter what position in the table they have and the kind of opposition that they create, what they do is our measure to try and overcome that and to beat them.



"An opponent is always a target that we have to overcome and have to beat.



"And we have to think that all the energy that the opponent has is useful for us to grow."



Leeds' last win at Huddersfield came in 2015 thanks to goals from Mirco Antenucci, Chris Wood and Alex Mowatt, none of whom are still at the club.

