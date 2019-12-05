If Marco Silva Goes, Everton Might Do This – Former Chelsea Star On Blues’ Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Jason Cundy has warned the Blues that they could face a defensive Everton side under a new manager at Goodison Park on Saturday.



Everton suffered an embarrassing 5-2 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night, despite Jurgen Klopp resting several regulars.













Marco Silva became the first Everton manager since Howard Kendell to see his side let in five goals against their local rivals Liverpool in a derby.



There is speculation that the Everton could be on the lookout for a new manager and Silva could finally lose his job today after his side dropped into the Premier League relegation zone.





Chelsea could face an Everton side with a new manager on Saturday and Cundy feels that the new man could look to play more defensively at Goodison Park in order to nullify the Blues, who have been in good form on the road this season.







The former Blue said on Chelsea TV after Chelsea beat Aston Villa on Wednesday: “[The game] depends who comes in and whether they perhaps [want to] take a point.



“Whoever comes in may look at that game against Chelsea and think, knowing how good we are on the road, actually set ourselves up and let’s frustrate and let’s play like the away team.





“Try and invite that pressure and maybe catch us on the break.”



David Moyes has been linked with returning to the Everton dugout if Silva is shown the door at Goodison Park.

