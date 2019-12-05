I’m Not Worried About Tottenham Hotspur – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Jason Cundy has insisted that he is not worried about top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur this season, despite Jose Mourinho’s arrival.



Chelsea’s 2-1 victory at home against Aston Villa on Wednesday night, coupled with Tottenham’s defeat Old Trafford against Manchester United, has helped the Blues to build a nine-point lead over their London rivals in the top four race.













Mourinho’s decision to take up the Spurs job last month has made him more unpopular with some at Stamford Bridge and has deepened the chasm between the two clubs.



Chelsea are fourth in the table and Spurs are one of the teams they are trying to fend off in order to reach the Champions League next season.





Cundy admits that Tottenham are a good team and in Mourinho finally have a manager who knows how to get his teams over the line at crucial points.







But the former Blue insisted that he is not worried about Spurs, as he feels Chelsea must only concentrate on their own performances.



Cundy said on Chelsea TV following the win over Aston Villa: “Spurs are a good team, let’s have it right.





“They have got some really good players and they have proved it over the last two or three seasons.



“They just come short when it really mattered.



“They have got a manager now who knows how to go beyond and go from second to first, from semi-finalist to finalist and to go on and win it.



“But I am not worried about them.



“Right now my concentration is only on Chelsea.”



Chelsea will travel to north London on 22nd December to take on Tottenham for the first time this season.

