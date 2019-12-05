It’s One-Off Game – Celtic Star Insists Form Out of Window Against Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic attacking midfielder Callum McGregor has stressed that form goes out of the window in the Scottish League Cup final against Rangers and insists his side must earn the right to play at Hampden.



The Bhoys are set to face their Glasgow rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday as the two sides go up against each other to get their hands on the first piece of silverware of the season.













The Bhoys head into the match on the back of eleven straight wins though the 26-year-old insists that the record will hardly matter when they get on to the pitch at Hampden Park on Sunday.



McGregor also took time to insist that the team playing well on the day will get the win and therefore it will be important for the Hoops to turn up on the day and earn the right to win.





"We have eleven wins in a row, so it’s important we take that confidence into the game and prepare properly", McGregor said at a press conference.







"The most important thing is, you turn up on the day and earn the right to win the game and that’s what we want to do.



"The league’s completely separate to cup finals and it’s a one-off game.





"Form and everything else goes out the window.



"What happens on the day, is the team that plays best wins.”



Celtic moved two points clear of Rangers in midweek Scottish Premiership action by beating Hamilton Academical, while the Gers were held by Aberdeen.

