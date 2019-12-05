It’s So Important Jurgen Klopp Does This – Former Liverpool Star On Fringe Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has insisted that Jurgen Klopp must continue to give game time to his squad players to make sure they feel part of the success at Anfield.



Klopp gambled with his line-up on Wednesday night when he slotted in Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi into the starting eleven against Everton at Anfield.













His gamble paid off with Origi bagging a brace and Shaqiri also getting on the scoresheet in resounding 5-2 win for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.



McAteer believes Klopp must look to continue to give more game time to the fringe players as he admits that it is very easy for some of them to feel disillusioned about their situation.





He insisted that a player can easily feel left out and not part of all the success if he continues to sit on the bench and does not feel involved as part of the squad.







McAteer said on LFC TV after the Merseyside derby: “It’s important that they do get game time and they do feel part of it.



“You can quickly feel not a part of something when you are sitting and watching from the bench.





“All of a sudden winning them games doesn’t feel so great after six or seven games on the bench, or not even being in the squad, because it just wears off.



“The euphoria wears off and you feel like I want to be part of it now, I want to play and I want to add more and be involved more.”



Liverpool will be in action on Saturday again when they will take on Bournemouth at Dean Court and it remains to be seen if Klopp changes his line-up.

