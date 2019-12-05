XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/12/2019 - 13:06 GMT

Jose Mourinho Won’t Like What This Tottenham Star Said – Former Spurs Goalkeeper

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Erik Thorstvedt has conceded that Jose Mourinho is unlikely to appreciate what Dele Alli said about Spurs’ performance against Manchester United.

Mourinho suffered his first defeat as Tottenham manager when his former side inflicted a 2-1 loss on the north London outfit at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.  


 



Alli questioned the attitude of his Tottenham team-mates and felt they were overconfident going into the game, which ultimately cost them the points at Manchester United.

Thorstvedt believes Mourinho is unlikely to appreciate what his player said as it reflects poorly on him as the manager is the man who is responsible for getting his players in the right place mentally.
 


He feels Alli’s words could also come back to haunt the Tottenham manager later as if things go wrong at the club, they could be used as a stick to beat him with.



The former goalkeeper believes Alli should have been more careful with his words as it reflects badly on the team and the manager.

“I don’t think Mourinho would have liked what he said”, Thorstvedt told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.
 


“He could have said, ‘okay the players take responsibility. We were not good enough and something was wrong’.

“But on the other, if there is someone who is responsible for having the attitude and the mentality in place, then it is the manager.

“When he will eventually get into some trouble, they will sit down and write, ‘already in the fourth game, Dele Alli admitted that the attitude in the team was not right’.

“I don’t think this is something Mourinho feels is a good thing.

“I think he could have worded it differently and it doesn’t reflect well on the team or the manager.”

Tottenham will look to get back to winning ways when they host Sean Dyche's Burnley on Saturday.   
 