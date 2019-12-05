Jose Mourinho Won’t Like What This Tottenham Star Said – Former Spurs Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Erik Thorstvedt has conceded that Jose Mourinho is unlikely to appreciate what Dele Alli said about Spurs’ performance against Manchester United.



Mourinho suffered his first defeat as Tottenham manager when his former side inflicted a 2-1 loss on the north London outfit at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.













Alli questioned the attitude of his Tottenham team-mates and felt they were overconfident going into the game, which ultimately cost them the points at Manchester United.



Thorstvedt believes Mourinho is unlikely to appreciate what his player said as it reflects poorly on him as the manager is the man who is responsible for getting his players in the right place mentally.





He feels Alli’s words could also come back to haunt the Tottenham manager later as if things go wrong at the club, they could be used as a stick to beat him with.







The former goalkeeper believes Alli should have been more careful with his words as it reflects badly on the team and the manager.



“I don’t think Mourinho would have liked what he said”, Thorstvedt told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.





“He could have said, ‘okay the players take responsibility. We were not good enough and something was wrong’.



“But on the other, if there is someone who is responsible for having the attitude and the mentality in place, then it is the manager.



“When he will eventually get into some trouble, they will sit down and write, ‘already in the fourth game, Dele Alli admitted that the attitude in the team was not right’.



“I don’t think this is something Mourinho feels is a good thing.



“I think he could have worded it differently and it doesn’t reflect well on the team or the manager.”



Tottenham will look to get back to winning ways when they host Sean Dyche's Burnley on Saturday.

