Juventus Poised To Bid For Liverpool Linked Dejan Kulusevski

Serie A giants Juventus are preparing to table a bid for Manchester United and Liverpool linked midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.



The 19-year-old midfielder, who has been on loan at Parma from Atalanta this season, has sparked a furious transfer chase involving Italian and Premier League clubs ahead of the opening of the January window.













Manchester United have already met his agent and want to sign him in January with suggestions that they have already failed with a bid for the young midfielder.



Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on him and even Inter have been in touch with the representatives of Sweden international.





Juventus are also preparing to make a move for Kulusevski and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are about to table a bid with Atalanta.







The Italian champions are expected to slap in an offer worth €25m as their opening salvo in the transfer saga.



Atalanta are said to be holding out for €35m, but Juventus want to get into the race as soon as possible with their first bid.





A move in January is unlikely, but Juventus want to make sure that they bag the deal before the summer transfer window.

