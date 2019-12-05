Middlesbrough Sticking With Jonathan Woodgate Despite Neil Warnock Links

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough are unlikely to sack Jonathan Woodgate at the moment despite links with former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock, according to The Athletic.



Boro have won only three of their opening 19 Championship games this season and are languishing in 20th in the league table on 17 points, just a point off the relegation zone.













A 4-0 defeat at Leeds United further piled on the pressure on manager Woodgate, whose ability to shepherd Boro out of their current problems has come under the scanner.



There are rumours that Boro are about to line-up Warnock as a replacement for the former defender as the club come under increasing pressure to act.





But it has been claimed the club are nowhere close to making such a decision and are prepared to stick with Woodgate for the time being.







The club believe that there is enough quality in the squad to avoid relegation this season and are confident that the manager will turn things around.



Boro also accept that luck has not been at Woodgate’s side and even Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa’s sympathised with the injury problems the Middlesbrough manager has been dealing with.





Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson is on friendly terms with Warnock, but for the moment, the club are not in the mood to sack their current manager.

