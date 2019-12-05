Napoli Look Towards Potential Move For Arsenal 23-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has emerged as a target for Serie A giants Napoli in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.



Torreira had a terrific first season at Arsenal but things have gone downhill this term for the Uruguay midfielder, who is no longer a certainty in the starting eleven.













The 23-year-old midfielder has revealed that he has been unhappy at Arsenal this season and there are suggestions he could seek a move out of the club in January.



The former Sampdoria midfielder remains a highly rated player in Italy and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, he is one of the names on Napoli’s shortlist for January.





The Serie A giants are said to be in the market for midfielders in the winter window and Torreira is a player they are considering signing.







The Azzurri were also interested in him when he left Sampdoria, but lost the race to Arsenal.



With Torreira feeling unsettled at Arsenal, Napoli are considering taking advantage of the situation and testing Arsenal's willingness to sell the player.





Arsenal are on the lookout for a new manager and it remains to be seen whether they will consider taking any major transfer decisions without having a permanent appointment in the dugout.

