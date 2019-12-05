Phil Parkinson Needs Transfer Window At Sunderland, Former League One Star Indicates

Follow @insidefutbol





Former League One midfielder Keith Andrews believes that Phil Parkinson deserves a transfer window to make his mark at Sunderland and feels calls for his dismissal are premature.



Parkinson, who Sunderland turned to after choosing to sack Jack Ross, has won only two of his eleven games in charge at the Stadium of Light and has presided over an FA Cup exit at the hands of fellow League One side Gillingham.













Andrews is of the view that Parkinson has inherited a squad that are not as good as they were previously and, though he understands the fans' frustrations, thinks the manager needs a transfer window to reshape the group to his liking.



The 39-year-old also indicated that confidence at Sunderland is low, making meeting high expectations even harder.





Andrews told Sky Sports' EFL Podcast: "[To say it is] very early would be an understatement from me.







"I think it's ridiculous, I really do.



"I can understand the fans' frustration, they are watching it every week, but he's inherited his squad and, in my opinion, they are not as good as what they were.





"Confidence is a big issue for the players. The expectation levels, as we know, playing at that football club are very, very high.



"He hasn't had a transfer window to stamp his authority on it, in terms of the players that he wants."



The January transfer window is a matter of weeks away from opening its doors for business and it remains to be seen to what extent Parkinson will be able to reshape his squad.

