XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/12/2019 - 19:16 GMT

Phil Parkinson Needs Transfer Window At Sunderland, Former League One Star Indicates

 




Former League One midfielder Keith Andrews believes that Phil Parkinson deserves a transfer window to make his mark at Sunderland and feels calls for his dismissal are premature.

Parkinson, who Sunderland turned to after choosing to sack Jack Ross, has won only two of his eleven games in charge at the Stadium of Light and has presided over an FA Cup exit at the hands of fellow League One side Gillingham.  


 



Andrews is of the view that Parkinson has inherited a squad that are not as good as they were previously and, though he understands the fans' frustrations, thinks the manager needs a transfer window to reshape the group to his liking.

The 39-year-old also indicated that confidence at Sunderland is low, making meeting high expectations even harder.
 


Andrews told Sky Sports' EFL Podcast: "[To say it is] very early would be an understatement from me.



"I think it's ridiculous, I really do.

"I can understand the fans' frustration, they are watching it every week, but he's inherited his squad and, in my opinion, they are not as good as what they were.
 


"Confidence is a big issue for the players. The expectation levels, as we know, playing at that football club are very, very high.

"He hasn't had a transfer window to stamp his authority on it, in terms of the players that he wants."

The January transfer window is a matter of weeks away from opening its doors for business and it remains to be seen to what extent Parkinson will be able to reshape his squad.
 