Players Must Feel We’re Going Right Way – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed the importance of his players feeling that they are going in the right direction under his stewardship and admits that a win always helps in the process.



A 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Wednesday night has taken some of the pressure off Solskjaer at Manchester United.













A run of three games without a win brought forward the questions around his suitability for the Manchester United job and there was a belief amongst some that he could be sacked if things got worse.



But three points against Tottenham has lifted the mood around the club and Solskjaer also stressed the importance of the victory for his players.





He admits that it is vital that the Manchester United players are convinced that the club are heading in the right direction and indicated that a win always helps to drive home the point.







Solskjaer told Norwegian broadcaster TV2: “It is clear that is important for the boys that they feel this is going in the right direction.



“We can talk about it all the time during feedback sessions in meetings. If it was a draw, we would have tried again tomorrow but is not as easy.





“Results are important and obviously it is important to the fans.”



The Manchester United manager also suggested that he feeling no pressure from the board or executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward despite his side’s inconsistent form.



“Otherwise, I have a good relationship with the owners.



“We talk and I and Ed are in contact all the time.”

