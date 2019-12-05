Question Marks Over Rangers Until They Win Big Final – Alan Stubbs

Follow @insidefutbol





Alan Stubbs has insisted that Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side will need to win a cup final to remove the question marks over them.



Gerrard’s side are preparing for Rangers’ first cup final on Sunday against Celtic at Hampden since suffering a defeat in the Scottish Cup final against Hibernian in 2016.













Rangers have not won a major trophy for several years and many have stressed the importance of the club breaking their duck before they can be considered serious challengers to Celtic.



They have gone toe-to-toe with the reigning champions in the title race, but Stubbs believes the question marks over Rangers will remain as long as they do not win a cup final.





He feels Gerrard’s side will need to deliver on the big day to put the doubts over their quality to rest.







Stubbs said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I think for Rangers, they have got questions to answer, because they have got to finals and not delivered.



“Until they do deliver, there is always going to be questions over them."





A win for Rangers on Sunday would also end Celtic’s run of winning all domestic trophies offer since the 2016/17 season.

