Salzburg Stadium Will Be Boiling, Former Premier League Star Warns Liverpool

Former Premier League star Brede Hangeland believes Red Bull Salzburg are going to be fired up for Liverpool’s visit as they look to inflict a shock early exit on the Champions League holders.



Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at home to Napoli and Salzburg’s 4-1 win over Genk on Wednesday have left Group E of the competition in a tantalising position ahead of the last matchday.













The Reds will only need a point to progress to the last 16 of the competition and a win for Salzburg over Liverpool would take the Austrian side to the next round of the Champions League.



A defeat for Liverpool could knock them out of the competition and Hangeland admits Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would have liked to avoid going to Austria with so much at stake.





With the prospect of reaching the last 16 dangling in front of them, the former Fulham defender believes Salzburg will be fired up to cause an upset and beat Liverpool.







Hangeland told Norwegian broadcaster TV2: “Of course, Jurgen Klopp would have hoped to avoid having anything at stake.



“He wanted to travel to Austria, play a second-string team and have a decent run-out.





“Now, the knife is at Liverpool's throat.



“Salzburg are going to be more fired up than ever and the stadium will be boiling.”



The Austrian giants put three goals past Liverpool at Anfield in early October, as the Reds had to work overtime to record a 4-3 victory.

