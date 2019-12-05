There’s A Determination, Sunderland Boss Warns Gillingham

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has warned Gillingham that the Black Cats are determined to return to winning ways and know well the challenge which will be posed by the Gills this weekend.



The League One giants have faced Steve Evans' side twice already this season in the FA Cup, drawing 1-1 and then losing the replay 1-0 and in the process being knocked out of the tournament; Gillingham have been drawn to host West Ham United in the third round.













The two sides now play again, this time in the league, where Sunderland are set to visit the Priestfield Stadium on Saturday.



Parkinson insists that after meeting Gillingham twice already, the Black Cats have a good idea of their opponents.





And the Sunderland boss has warned Gillingham that his side are keen to return to winning ways after not tasting victory in their last six games across all competitions.







"We already knew a lot about Gillingham, but we know even more after playing them twice in recent weeks", Parkinson said at a press conference.



"They will probably field a similar team, with perhaps one enforced change.





"There is a determination from the players and staff to return to winning ways."



Parkinson is coming under pressure early in his Sunderland reign, but the Black Cats remain just three points off the playoff spots in League One.

