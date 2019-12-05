Tottenham Scouts To Check Up On Three Players In Friday Serie A Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur will send scouts to watch Amadou Diawara, Nicolo Zaniolo and Milan Skriniar in action in Friday night's Inter and Roma clash.



Jose Mourinho took charge of the Spurs side from Mauricio Pochettino last month and is likely expecting the club to back him in the rapidly approaching January transfer window and beyond.













The new Spurs boss could be looking at a number of options to strengthen his squad and is believed to be keen to sign midfielders and defenders.



Tottenham's scouts have been watching a number of players over the last few months in preparation for the upcoming windows and have been paying particular attention to Serie A.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Tottenham scouts will be at the San Siro on Friday night to watch Inter take on Roma in a crucial Serie A game.







They will run the rule over the Roma duo of Amadou Diawara and Nicolo Zaniolo, with a view to strengthening Tottenham’s midfield.



Mourinho is also worried about an ageing defence and they will also be watching Inter defender Milan Skriniar in action.





It remains to be seen if Tottenham do try to make signings in the January transfer window, which is now less than a month away.

