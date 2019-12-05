XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/12/2019 - 14:50 GMT

Tottenham Scouts To Check Up On Three Players In Friday Serie A Game

 




Tottenham Hotspur will send scouts to watch Amadou Diawara, Nicolo Zaniolo and Milan Skriniar in action in Friday night's Inter and Roma clash.

Jose Mourinho took charge of the Spurs side from Mauricio Pochettino last month and is likely expecting the club to back him in the rapidly approaching January transfer window and beyond.   


 



The new Spurs boss could be looking at a number of options to strengthen his squad and is believed to be keen to sign midfielders and defenders.

Tottenham's scouts have been watching a number of players over the last few months in preparation for the upcoming windows and have been paying particular attention to Serie A.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Tottenham scouts will be at the San Siro on Friday night to watch Inter take on Roma in a crucial Serie A game.



They will run the rule over the Roma duo of Amadou Diawara and Nicolo Zaniolo, with a view to strengthening Tottenham’s midfield.

Mourinho is also worried about an ageing defence and they will also be watching Inter defender Milan Skriniar in action.
 


It remains to be seen if Tottenham do try to make signings in the January transfer window, which is now less than a month away.   
 