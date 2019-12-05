XRegister
26 October 2019

05/12/2019 - 18:46 GMT

West Ham Tie Is Fantastic – Gillingham Boss Relishing FA Cup Meeting

 




Gillingham boss Steve Evans insists that the FA Cup third round tie against West Ham is superb for the club and will be embraced by everyone at Priestfield when the day arrives.

The Gills secured passage through to the third round after beating Doncaster Rovers 3-0, while in the first round they saw off Phil Parkinson's Sunderland, with the result being that they have a tie against Premier League opposition.  


 



The former Leeds United manager is excited about the prospect of the Hammers heading to Priestfield and believes it will be a fantastic occasion for the club.

However, Evans also took time to insist that his team will focus on the game when it comes as now the focus will be on the game against Sunderland this weekend.
 


"The West Ham will game be fantastic, and embraced by everyone in Gillingham", Evans said at a press conference.



"However we will worry about that closer to the time."

Gillingham will be meeting Sunderland for the third time this season this weekend and Evans has seen enough to think the Black Cats will finish in the playoff spots.
 


"Sunderland have very talented footballers.

"They will be in the top six at the end of the season, no doubt. It will be a tough challenge", he added.

Gillingham, who sit in 15th in the League One standings, could close to within just two points of eleventh placed Sunderland by beating them this weekend.  
 