28-Year-Old Everton Star Floated As Option For Leeds United

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has been floated as an option for Leeds United for the January transfer window, if the Whites need to add another attacker to the ranks.



Eddie Nketiah’s future at Leeds remains in doubt due to a lack of playing time and there is no clarity yet over whether Arsenal will recall him to the Emirates Stadium in next month's transfer window.













The 20-year-old has not managed a league start this season for Leeds, despite making an impact in cup games and coming on from the bench in the Championship.



Argentine tactician Marcelo Bielsa has continued to favour Patrick Bamford over Nketiah and there are suggestions it could lead to Leeds losing the striker in January.





Leeds are already putting in place plans should the young Gunner leave next month and according to The Athletic, Tosun could well be an option.







The 28-year-old has been a bit-part player at Everton this season and has been linked with a return to Turkey in the new year.



Tosun though would be an expensive option for Leeds due to the wages he takes home at Goodison Park and other options, such as Liverpool's Rhian Brewster, may be more realistic for the Whites.





Leeds are hoping that Nketiah will stay and they will not be forced into the January market, but the striker's fate lies firmly in Arsenal's hands.

