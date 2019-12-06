XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



06/12/2019 - 13:23 GMT

AC Milan Star Not Keen On Crystal Palace Switch

 




AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek is not interested in moving to Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, or returning to former club Genoa.

The Poland international is struggling to live up to expectations at AC Milan and has been linked with a new year exit from the San Siro. 


 



A potential loan has been mooted due to AC Milan feeling they would struggle to recoup the €35m paid to sign him from Genoa, but Piatek is not impressed with two options that have been floated.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Piatek is not keen on joining either Genoa or Crystal Palace, viewing both as a step backwards in his career.
 


The striker has found the back of the net just three times in 14 Serie A games for AC Milan this season and has not scored since the end of October against Lecce.



Piatek scored 19 goals in just 21 games for Genoa as he caught the eye of Europe's biggest clubs.

AC Milan won the race for his signature, but Piatek has not been able to replicate his Genoa form for the Rossoneri.
 


The Poland international, who has ten caps and five goals to his name at international level, has a contract with AC Milan running through until the summer of 2023.
 