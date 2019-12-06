AC Milan Star Not Keen On Crystal Palace Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek is not interested in moving to Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, or returning to former club Genoa.



The Poland international is struggling to live up to expectations at AC Milan and has been linked with a new year exit from the San Siro.













A potential loan has been mooted due to AC Milan feeling they would struggle to recoup the €35m paid to sign him from Genoa, but Piatek is not impressed with two options that have been floated.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Piatek is not keen on joining either Genoa or Crystal Palace, viewing both as a step backwards in his career.





The striker has found the back of the net just three times in 14 Serie A games for AC Milan this season and has not scored since the end of October against Lecce.







Piatek scored 19 goals in just 21 games for Genoa as he caught the eye of Europe's biggest clubs.



AC Milan won the race for his signature, but Piatek has not been able to replicate his Genoa form for the Rossoneri.





The Poland international, who has ten caps and five goals to his name at international level, has a contract with AC Milan running through until the summer of 2023.

