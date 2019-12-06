Arsenal Players Just Not Very Good – Former Top Flight Star Says Overhaul Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is of the view that the Arsenal squad are lacking in real quality and the new man in charge at the Emirates Stadium will have to carry out an overhaul.



Arsenal slumped to an embarrassing home defeat to Brighton on Thursday night and dropped down to tenth in the Premier League table.













The Gunners have now gone nine games without a win in all competitions and their winless run in the Premier League has stretched from October, when they last earned three points in a league game.



Arsenal are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Unai Emery, but Nicol feels that there is no easy fix to their problems at the moment as the squad are not as talented as many have made them out to be.





He feels there are major deficiencies in midfield and they do not have a competent set of defenders.







The former Premier League defender insisted that the next manager must come in and demand an overhaul as the majority of Arsenal's starting eleven are nowhere close to the quality they should want.



Nicol said on ESPN FC: “I keep hearing people talking about, look in the dressing room and look at the talent.





“But the fact is they are not quite as talented as people are making out. Regardless of who the manager is, they are not just very good.



“They can’t defend properly, they are not as dynamic in the middle of the park and now and again going forward [Alexandre] Lacazette and [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang look sharp.



“Other than those two, what is this team all about?



“It’s not just turning up and losing to Brighton, they got completely outplayed by Brighton.



“The fact is that this team need such an overhaul that you wonder how many of this starting eleven are actually going to last if they get somebody who knows what they are doing in charge.



“They are just not good enough.”



Arsenal are next in action in a London derby when they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham on Monday evening.

