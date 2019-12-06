Bayern Munich Won’t Bid For Manchester United Target Erling Haaland Next Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich are unlikely to make a move for Manchester United linked striker Erling Braut Haaland during the January transfer window.



The 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker has taken European football by storm this season and his goals this season in the Champions League have forced clubs to take notice of his talent.













Manchester United have been regularly watching the player and are expected to make a move for him in the January transfer window.



However, they are one of many top clubs who are considering Haaland, including Juventus, who have been in talks with his agent Mino Raiola over doing a deal.





Bayern Munich have also been interested in the young striker, but according to German magazine Sport Bild, the club will not move for Haaland in the new year.







They have been keeping tabs on his progress but for the moment they do not feel the need to invest in Haaland with Robert Lewandowski still going great guns this season.



Salzburg are believed to be keen to wait until the summer before selling but are expected to receive bids for Haaland in January.





It has been claimed that Haaland has a release clause of just €20m in his contract with the Austrian outfit.

