XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



06/12/2019 - 19:48 GMT

Bayern Munich Won’t Bid For Manchester United Target Erling Haaland Next Month

 




Bayern Munich are unlikely to make a move for Manchester United linked striker Erling Braut Haaland during the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker has taken European football by storm this season and his goals this season in the Champions League have forced clubs to take notice of his talent.  


 



Manchester United have been regularly watching the player and are expected to make a move for him in the January transfer window.

However, they are one of many top clubs who are considering Haaland, including Juventus, who have been in talks with his agent Mino Raiola over doing a deal.
 


Bayern Munich have also been interested in the young striker, but according to German magazine Sport Bild, the club will not move for Haaland in the new year.



They have been keeping tabs on his progress but for the moment they do not feel the need to invest in Haaland with Robert Lewandowski still going great guns this season.

Salzburg are believed to be keen to wait until the summer before selling but are expected to receive bids for Haaland in January.
 


It has been claimed that Haaland has a release clause of just €20m in his contract with the Austrian outfit.   
 