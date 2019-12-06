Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Not Opposed To January Recruitment

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has stressed the importance of finding the right player if the club move to sign someone in January.



The Blues are now free to spend money in January after the Court of Arbitration for Sports decided to reduce their transfer ban to only one window, which they served last summer.













Chelsea are believed to have a £150m transfer kitty for January, but the winter window has always been a tough month to find players for most top clubs in Europe.



The club are expected to dip in their funds in the winter window and look to strengthen the squad, but Lampard insisted that he will only spend if he finds the right player.





He is keen to preserve the balance of his squad and admits that the club will move if the right kind of player becomes available, regardless of the time of the year.







The Chelsea manager said in a press conference: “It depends on the player.



“We have to keep the balance of the squad and it has to feel right.





“It doesn’t matter if it’s January, July or not.”



Chelsea’s freedom to sign players in January is also expected to pave the way for Olivier Giroud’s departure, with the French striker having been a fringe figure this season.

