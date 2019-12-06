XRegister
26 October 2019

06/12/2019 - 10:55 GMT

Crystal Palace Star Ready To Consider January Exit

 




Out-of-favour Crystal Palace midfielder Max Meyer is considering leaving Selhurst Park in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.

Meyer joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer in 2018 in what was considered a coup, but in his first 18 months at the club, he has failed to establish himself under Roy Hodgson.  


 



He has failed to win over Crystal Palace manager Hodgson, who has favoured other players over the German and it has led to Meyer making just four appearances this season.

With game time hard to come by at Crystal Palace, the midfielder has been feeling frustrated and has not even made the matchday squads of three of their last four league games.
 


According to German daily Bild, Meyer is now seriously considering the option of leaving the Eagles in January and looking to rekindle his career somewhere else.



The midfielder does not feel that he can have a future at Crystal Palace as long as Hodgson is the manager at Selhurst Park and the former England boss is well-settled at the club.

A move back to Germany is believed to be an option for Meyer in January, but he would require Crystal Palace’s help.
 


The Eagles might need to agree to loan him out and pay a part of his wages in order to facilitate his return to the Bundesliga in January.   
 