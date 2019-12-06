Cup Final So Important For Momentum, Celtic Legend Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Tom Boyd has stressed the importance of the Bhoys beating Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final to keep their momentum in the Scottish Premiership going.



Neil Lennon's side will collide with Steven Gerrard's outfit at Hampden Park on Sunday as they battle for the first piece of major silverware of the season.













Celtic left it late to edge out Hamilton 2-1 in midweek league action and Boyd admits that the performance was not the Bhoys playing at their most fluently.



Boyd, who stressed how important playing at Hampden is, feels that Celtic need to win the Scottish League Cup not just to pick up the silverware, but also to keep their momentum going for the sake of their title push.





"Going to Hampden will be very special", Boyd told Celtic TV.







"Winning the League Cup would set us up from the beginning of the season and keeps the momentum going.



"We'll get games like Wednesday night, maybe in terms of not playing as well or as fluently as we have been, but certainly coming to cup finals where we've done ever so well, we want that to continue.





"But more importantly for the league for as well, this will help with the momentum."



Celtic have won their last eleven games in a row across all competitions, a run that includes three wins in the Europa League, two over Italian giants Lazio and one over French outfit Rennes.

