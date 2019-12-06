Even Under Mauricio Pochettino – Jose Mourinho Comments On Tottenham Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has backed Giovani Lo Celso to be a very good player for the club, despite giving him limited game time since taking over.



Lo Celso was signed by Mourinho's predecessor at Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino, on a loan deal from Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo.













Tottenham have the option to make Lo Celso's loan deal permanent either in the rapidly approaching January transfer window or next summer.



However, with Mourinho preferring other options in the team since taking over, questions have been raised over whether the Portuguese rates Lo Celso as much as Pochettino did.





He has though reassured the Argentine midfielder and told a press conference: "Even under Mauricio, with another Argentine, and everything around him right it didn't click yet, he didn't explode straight away.







"We know the good player he is, we'll give him time and we know he'll be a very good player for us."



All eyes will be on how much game time Mourinho gives Lo Celso over the coming weeks, with matches coming thick and fast over the December period.





Pochettino worked hard to take Lo Celso to Tottenham over the course of the summer, but the midfielder has taken time to get up to speed with the demands of Premier League football.

