26 October 2019

06 August 2019

06/12/2019 - 12:06 GMT

Everton Approach Mauricio Pochettino

 




Everton have made an approach to former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as part of their search for a new manager, according to the Times.

Marco Silva lost his job at Everton this week after his side suffered a 5-2 loss in the Merseyside derby and dropped into the relegation zone.  


 



Everton director of football Marcel Brands and owner Farhad Moshiri are now working on bringing in a top manager to revive the fortunes of the club this season.

A number of names are on their shortlist and it seems they have already made a move for a Premier League-experienced and highly regarded manager.
 


The Toffees have touched base with Pochettino to see whether he would be interested in taking up the managerial reins at Everton.



The Argentine recently lost his job at Tottenham and has indicated that he is willing to take up a fresh position soon rather than wait until the end of the season.

Pochettino’s name is on the radar of several big European clubs and he is believed to be a target for Manchester United as well if they wish to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
 


But it remains to be seen whether he shows any willingness to take charge of a club who could be battling relegation this season.

Carlo Ancelotti, David Moyes, former Valencia boss Marcelino, Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag are also on their radar.   
 