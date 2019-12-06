Form Goes Out of Window, Huddersfield Boss Warns Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has warned Leeds United that the form book goes out of the window when the two sides meet on Saturday.



Cowley's Huddersfield are struggling in 19th in the Championship standings and take on a Leeds team sitting a lofty second and that have won their last five matches to head into the game in red hot form.













Leeds will start as massive favourites to head back to Elland Road with all three points, but Cowley is not writing off his side's chances.



Cowley stressed that derby games are one-off occasions, during which the form book goes firmly out of the window.





The Huddersfield boss insists he is relishing the Yorkshire derby and was fully aware as soon as he arrived just how important the meeting with Leeds is.







“We are looking forward to this game", Cowley said at a press conference.



“When we took over we knew how important this was.





“The form book and league positions go out the window. We see it as a one off game.”



Huddersfield were thrashed 5-2 by Bristol City in their last meeting and Cowley sees the game against Leeds as an opportunity to set things right.



"Tomorrow is an opportunity to put some of the disappointment of last Saturday behind us.”



Cowley's side will go into the game against Leeds as big underdogs and fancied by few to get a result.

