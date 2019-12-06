Happy Harry Wilson Can’t Play Against Us – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight at watching Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson’s progress at Bournemouth this season.



Wilson spent last year at Derby County and made a huge impression in the Championship, playing his part in taking the Rams to the cusp of promotion.













Liverpool wanted him to play regular Premier League football this season and he was loaned out to Bournemouth last summer, where he has been impressive this term.



Wilson will not be able to play against his parent club Liverpool when the two sides face on Saturday and Klopp is happy that the winger will not be part of the proceedings because of the threat he possesses.





The Liverpool manager feels the Welshman has taken massive strides forward at Bournemouth this season and so far it has been a fruitful spell for him at Dean Court.







Klopp said in a press conference: "I am happy Harry Wilson cannot play tomorrow.



“Each free-kick is a proper chance.





“He has gone to Bournemouth to improve and he is making big steps. He has scored nice goals.



“It is good for him."



Wilson has scored six goals in 14 appearances for the Cherries in the Premier League this season.

