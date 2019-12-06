I Expect This From Newcastle United – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expects a well-organised Newcastle United side on Sunday, who he believes are not easy opponents to play against given their ability to defend well and showing strength through counter-attacks.



Hasenhuttl's side have climbed out of the Premier League drop zone with back to back wins, over Norwich City and Watford, respectively.













However, both Southampton's wins came on home turf and now Hasenhuttl takes his men on the road as they look to continue their good run.



Steve Bruce's Newcastle beat Sheffield United 2-0 in midweek and are now sitting in mid-table, four points better off than Southampton.





Assessing their opponents, Hasenhuttl explained that Newcastle are a good counter-attacking side and will not be easy opponents to play against.







"I expect a game with a very good organised opponent", Hasenhuttl said at a press conference.



"They don’t have a lot of possession but they defend very well. They have a lot of counter attacks they are very strong. Not an easy team to play against.





"I think for us it will be a little bit different. Like in the last game we had an opponent who was building up from behind which gave us a lot of chances.



"I think we had the highest amount of ball wins from our entire season I think.



"This will be a different game, with different tactical options. Let’s find a good game plan to take something."



Newcastle have not been beaten at St James' Park in their last six games.

