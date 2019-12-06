Know How Much Leeds Game Means To Fans, I’m Buzzing For It – Huddersfield Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town attacker Karlan Grant has urged his team to put in a passionate performance in the Yorkshire derby against Leeds United as he is aware how much the fixture means to the fans.



Marcelo Bielsa takes his Leeds side to Huddersfield on Saturday looking to continue a superb run which has seen the Whites win their last five games in a row.













Leeds will start as firm favourites ahead of the game, with Huddersfield struggling in 19th in the Championship standings.



The Whites have not won at Huddersfield however since 2015 and Grant is keen for the Terriers to spring a shock by securing a derby win.





Huddersfield lost 5-2 at Bristol City last weekend and Grant has told his team-mates to match Leeds for derby passion as they try to set the record straight.







"It is a massive game, I know how much it means to them, and I know they will want to see a reaction from us against Bristol [City]", Grant told his club's in-house media.



"We are up for the game, 100 per cent up for it.





"We want to go out there fighting and put in a good performance."



Grant insists that personally he is buzzing about the chance to take on Leeds and has been briefed on the derby drill by team-mate Jonathan Hogg.



"I spoke to Hoggie actually, and he said that it is a massive game. We need to be on our A game. It is a massive game for the club and it is a massive game for us as players.



"So I am buzzing. I am up for it, to get on to the pitch and play it."



Huddersfield will be encourage by the fact that Leeds have been beaten twice on their travels in the Championship so far this season, while they have been held to a draw twice.

