Leeds United Star Could Favour Summer Exit

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi may favour a move back to Italy at the end of the season when his contract expires, it has been claimed.



Berardi has been at Leeds since 2014 when he joined the club from Sampdoria and has been a popular member of the squad, despite his injury problems.













The 31-year-old is out of contract next summer and Leeds have not started any formal talks over offering him a new deal to keep him at the club.



Head coach Marcelo Bielsa likes the player but his longer-term future at Elland Road is unclear and the lack of movement could suggest a summer exit.





According to The Athletic, the defender might favour a move back to Italy when his current deal expires with Leeds in the summer.







His family has been well-settled in Italy for several years and the former Sampdoria and Brescia man is considering returning to his former hunting ground.



Berardi has been a bit-part player this season at Leeds and has turned in eleven appearances in the Championship.





With his contract running down, he could call time on his spell at Elland Road and head back to Serie A or Serie B in the summer.

