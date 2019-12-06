XRegister
26 October 2019

06/12/2019 - 11:46 GMT

Middlesbrough Tipped Not To Bid For Sam Cosgrove After Scouting Striker In Rangers Game

 




Middlesbrough are tipped not to follow up on their interest in Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove in next month's transfer window after viewing him at close quarters in midweek, according to Sky Sports News.

Jonathan Woodgate's men have been looking closely at the Aberdeen hitman and assistant Robbie Keane was in attendance at Pittodrie to watch Cosgrove in action against Steven Gerrard's Rangers on Wednesday night. 


 



Cosgrove clocked up all 90 minutes in the 2-2 Scottish Premiership draw between Aberdeen and Rangers, and picked up a booking.

Boro are now tipped to avoid firming up their interest in Cosgrove and will not be slapping in an official bid to Aberdeen in next month's window; it is unclear if the striker's performance against Rangers was the deciding factor.
 


The 23-year-old striker has been in lethal form for Aberdeen so far this season, scoring 18 goals in 23 outings across all competitions for Derek McInnes, but drew a blank against the Gers.



Cosgrove scored in four of Aberdeen's six Europa League qualifiers, even helping himself to a hat-trick in one game.

Losing the hitman in the new year would be a blow for McInnes and the Aberdeen boss will likely welcome the news that Middlesbrough are unlikely to bid.
 


Cosgrove is locked down on a contract at Pittodrie running through until the summer of 2022.
 