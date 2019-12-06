Mikel Arteta Giving Man City No Hint of Exit Despite Arsenal and Everton Vacancies

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have received no indication from Mikel Arteta that he is considering leaving the club in the middle of the season despite both the Arsenal and Everton jobs being vacant.



Arteta was under consideration at Arsenal before the board decided to appoint Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger’s successor at the Emirates.













With Emery sacked after 18 months, the former Gunner has again been linked with the job and he is also believed to be a contender for the Everton manager’s role following Marco Silva’s departure.



The Spaniard is a highly valued member of Pep Guardiola’s staff and while the Manchester City manager is prepared to let him go, he wants his group to stay at least until the end of the season.





And according to The Athletic, Arteta has done little to suggest that he is prepared to walk out of Manchester City in the middle of the campaign.







The former Premier League midfielder harbours ambitions of being a manager and is well regarded as a coach at Manchester City.



There are suggestions that Arteta could be in the running for the managerial post at the Etihad as well when Guardiola eventually departs.





It remains to be seen whether his heart changes if either Arsenal or Everton offer him the keys to their kingdom in the coming weeks and months.

