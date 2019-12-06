XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



06/12/2019 - 14:33 GMT

Newcastle United Pleased With Puma Relationship

 




Newcastle United are happy with their working relationship with Puma, despite interest from rival companies in becoming the Magpies' kit manufacturer.

The Premier League outfit have yet to take any decision over their next kit manufacturer, but Puma appear to be in a strong position to retain their deal with Newcastle. 


 



According to The Athletic, Newcatle are happy with their relationship with Puma and believe it provides decent value for the club.

The St James' Park outfit also value that they are one of the few clubs to have some influence over the design of the kits.
 


However, there has been interest from rival companies and Newcastle appear not have made a decision on their next kit deal, with Puma keen to continue their association.



Adidas provided Newcastle's kits from 1995 through until 2010, at which point Puma took over.

Steve Bruce currently has Newcastle sitting in eleventh place in the Premier League standings after picking up 19 points from their opening 15 league games.
 


Bruce's Magpies visited Bramall Lane on Thursday night and came away with an impressive 2-0 win over Chris Wilder's men.
 