Newcastle United Pleased With Puma Relationship

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are happy with their working relationship with Puma, despite interest from rival companies in becoming the Magpies' kit manufacturer.



The Premier League outfit have yet to take any decision over their next kit manufacturer, but Puma appear to be in a strong position to retain their deal with Newcastle.













According to The Athletic, Newcatle are happy with their relationship with Puma and believe it provides decent value for the club.



The St James' Park outfit also value that they are one of the few clubs to have some influence over the design of the kits.





However, there has been interest from rival companies and Newcastle appear not have made a decision on their next kit deal, with Puma keen to continue their association.







Adidas provided Newcastle's kits from 1995 through until 2010, at which point Puma took over.



Steve Bruce currently has Newcastle sitting in eleventh place in the Premier League standings after picking up 19 points from their opening 15 league games.





Bruce's Magpies visited Bramall Lane on Thursday night and came away with an impressive 2-0 win over Chris Wilder's men.

