X
26 October 2019

06/12/2019 - 14:57 GMT

Newcastle United Yet To Hold Serious Talks Over New Contract For 30-Year-Old

 




Newcastle United have yet to enter into serious contract renewal discussions with centre-back Federico Fernandez's representatives.

The 30-year-old centre-back has been in fine form for Steve Bruce's men this season and was again on song at Bramall Lane on Thursday night as Newcastle ran out 2-0 winners over Sheffield United. 


 



Fernandez is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season and will be free to sign a pre-contractual agreement with a non-English club when the transfer window opens in January.

However, Newcastle have yet to enter into serious talks with Fernandez's representatives over a new contract, according to The Athletic.
 


Fernandez is due to turn 31 years old in February, which could play a part in Newcastle's thinking.



The Magpies also have a number of other central defenders on the books and it remains to be seen if they feel they can do without the Argentine.

Fernandez though is viewed by some Newcastle fans as the club's best centre-back.
 


The Argentine has so far made 32 appearances for Newcastle since joining the club from Swansea City in 2018.
 