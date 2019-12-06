Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Comments On Chris Smalling’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated that he expects Chris Smalling, currently at Roma, to return to Old Trafford ahead of next season.



Smalling was allowed to go out on loan to Roma last summer after it became clear that he was no longer a first-choice centre-back at Old Trafford.













The 30-year-old defender has taken to Serie A like a duck to water and has been regarded as one of the top centre-backs playing in Italy at the moment through the weight of his performances for Roma.



Solskjaer is delighted to watch Smalling succeed in Italy and is happy that the defender is enjoying his life in Serie A this season.





He admits that once he realised that he was not going to play regular football, the 30-year-old was not the kind of player who would have stuck around at Manchester United to warm the bench for 12 months.







The Manchester United manager said in a press conference when asked about Smalling: “Chris has been fantastic but we know sometimes if you change the environment it can go both ways.



“But Chris is the type to relish these challenges. He’s cultured, enjoys life down there, it's a new experience for him.





“He’s a boy who couldn’t be here without being a regular and so we're happy for him, because we can see the top player he is.”



Roma have already been in touch with Manchester United over signing Smalling on a permanent deal and have had a bid rejected.



Smalling has not ruled out extending his stay in Italy, but Solskjaer believes that he will be back at Old Trafford next season.



Asked if he expects Smalling to return next summer, the Norwegian said: “Yes.”

