Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Team News Update Ahead of Manchester City Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful of having Anthony Martial as part of his squad for the Manchester derby against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday.



Martial missed Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night due to an injury and has been doubtful with regards to his fitness ahead of Saturday’s derby.













The Manchester United manager is not expecting the Frenchman to be fit enough to be in the starting eleven against Pep Guardiola’s side this weekend.



But Solskjaer revealed that he is hopeful that he will be ready to be part of the matchday squad and could be on the bench for the game.





“We hope to have Anthony definitely for part of the game”, Solskjaer said in a press conference.







“Not sure if he’s able to start.”



Paul Pogba has been out of action since October with an ankle injury and only recently returned to training with the squad.





Solskjaer conceded that the midfielder is still not ready to play a part in a game and is not part of his plans for the derby.



“Paul won’t be [ready], no.”



Solskjaer will hope that his side will carry the confidence from their win over Tottenham and produce another performance in the derby at the Etihad on Saturday.

