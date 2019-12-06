Raging – Jose Mourinho Says He Told Tottenham Players This After Loss At Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has admitted he told his Tottenham Hotspur players he was not happy with the atmosphere in the dressing room following their midweek defeat at Manchester United.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side ensured that Mourinho would not have a happy return to Old Trafford when they ran out 2-1 winners in the Premier League clash, ending the Portuguese's 100 per cent record as Spurs boss.













Mourinho has admitted he was not pleased with what he found in the dressing room following the loss and told the players so; the Tottenham boss wants his players to rage at every loss.



The Portuguese encountered a sad group in the dressing room, but stressed he wants his players to be full of anger every time they are beaten.





Mourinho told a press conference: " I told the players [it] was a sad dressing room and that's not what I like after a defeat.







"After a defeat you cannot be sad. You have to be more than that.



"You have to be raging. Being sad is not going to solve your problems", the Tottenham boss stressed.





The defeat at Manchester United means that Mourinho's Tottenham are nine points off a top four spot in the Premier League and the Portuguese tactican will demand a return to winning ways on Saturday at home against Burnley.

