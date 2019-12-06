Tottenham Will Be At It But We’ve Taken Points Off Them Before – Burnley Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley defender James Tarkowski is in no doubt Jose Mourinho will have Tottenham Hotspur fully up for their clash against the Clarets, but is taking heart from the fact his side have taken points from Spurs in recent years.



The last time the Clarets faced Tottenham, in February this year at home, they ran out 2-1 winners with goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes.













Tottenham however are under new management following the appointment of Mourinho and Tarkowski has no doubt Spurs will be at it from the first whistle on Saturday.



In spite of the tough nature of the game, the 27-year-old hopes that his team will create and take their chances, and is encouraged by Burnley's displays against Tottenham of late.





"Last year we managed to get a win against Tottenham which was nice", Tarkowski told his club's official website.







“Now Mourinho has gone in I expect them to be right at it. It’s going to be a tough day, but we have taken a few points away from them recently and hopefully we can do that again.



“These games are difficult, and you have to stay in them early on. We are going to create chances at some point and hopefully we can take one or two.





“We’re looking forward to the challenge. We thrive on these challenges and look forward to them, rather than shy away from them.”



Burnley have managed to pick up six points from their last six Premier League games and have lost their last two matches, both at home, against Crystal Palace and Manchester City, respectively.



Sean Dyche's men won the last match on their travels though, beating Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

