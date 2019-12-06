We’ll Stick To Our Game Plan Against Leeds United, Huddersfield Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg has revealed that the Terriers will look to stick to their game plan against Leeds United as they aim to create good memories for the fans on Saturday.



The Yorkshire rivals will take on each other in a league match this weekend, with both sides arriving at the game in contrasting form and in very different league positions.













While Leeds are second in the Championship with 40 points from 19 games, Huddersfield sit 19th with 18 points from their 19 matches.



Despite Huddersfield struggling, Hogg insists that his team will be firmly on the front foot against Leeds as they look to keep to their game plan and make the match one they can remember fondly.





“These are the games you want to play in", Hogg said at a press conference.







“We are looking at sticking to our game plan, being on the front foot and trying to make it a game to remember.”



The last time the Terriers came out on to the pitch they were humbled 5-2 by Bristol City, and Hogg believes that the team let themselves down, but need to repay their fans in the Yorkshire derby.





“We let ourselves down on Saturday, so we need to pay back the fans who travelled down there.”



Huddersfield have gone unbeaten in their last six matches on home turf.

