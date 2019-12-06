XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



06/12/2019 - 20:19 GMT

We’ll Stick To Our Game Plan Against Leeds United, Huddersfield Star Says

 




Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg has revealed that the Terriers will look to stick to their game plan against Leeds United as they aim to create good memories for the fans on Saturday.

The Yorkshire rivals will take on each other in a league match this weekend, with both sides arriving at the game in contrasting form and in very different league positions.


 



While Leeds are second in the Championship with 40 points from 19 games, Huddersfield sit 19th with 18 points from their 19 matches.

Despite Huddersfield struggling, Hogg insists that his team will be firmly on the front foot against Leeds as they look to keep to their game plan and make the match one they can remember fondly.
 


“These are the games you want to play in", Hogg said at a press conference.



“We are looking at sticking to our game plan, being on the front foot and trying to make it a game to remember.”

The last time the Terriers came out on to the pitch they were humbled 5-2 by Bristol City, and Hogg believes that the team let themselves down, but need to repay their fans in the Yorkshire derby.
 


“We let ourselves down on Saturday, so we need to pay back the fans who travelled down there.”

Huddersfield have gone unbeaten in their last six matches on home turf. 
 